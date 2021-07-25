Back
Design Brief

Ad Banners and Animations for Tele-Skin

We are a skin care online store based in Dubai. We are launching a new Skin Care Tele-consultation and require ad banners and animations for our social media campaigns.

This is a graphic design task ideal for those who have experience in creating effective ads in particular in the consumer goods / beauty space.

The branding guidance is available, however it is vague as to this particular service, hence the designer will have the flexibility to create the image he sees fit for this service, in accordance with the overall branding.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
  2. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Data?1593238832&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner