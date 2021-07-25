Ad Banners and Animations for Tele-Skin

Design Brief

We are a skin care online store based in Dubai. We are launching a new Skin Care Tele-consultation and require ad banners and animations for our social media campaigns.

This is a graphic design task ideal for those who have experience in creating effective ads in particular in the consumer goods / beauty space.

The branding guidance is available, however it is vague as to this particular service, hence the designer will have the flexibility to create the image he sees fit for this service, in accordance with the overall branding.