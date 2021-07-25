Back
Design Brief

Senior UI Designer

Looking for a Senior UI Designer with the following qualifications:

  1. Design major, design work is preferred, regardless of nationality or gender.
  2.  Familiar with various design software PS, DW, FL;
  3.  Have unique insights on the composition, tone, texture, and texture of web design;
  4.  Familiar with web standards
  5.  Have a clearer understanding of the overall structure of the website, and be familiar with the process of website construction and web design and production process
Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
Data?1627199136&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner