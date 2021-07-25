Design Brief
Senior UI Designer
Looking for a Senior UI Designer with the following qualifications:
- Design major, design work is preferred, regardless of nationality or gender.
- Familiar with various design software PS, DW, FL;
- Have unique insights on the composition, tone, texture, and texture of web design;
- Familiar with web standards
- Have a clearer understanding of the overall structure of the website, and be familiar with the process of website construction and web design and production process