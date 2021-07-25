Back
Design Brief

Urgent Website Designer Needed

We are looking for a creative to design a concept for our new website, we are a boutique consulting company going through a rebranding process and would like someone to help create a concept and website design.

You must have experience in designing IT or Marketing Agency B2B websites. Please do not contact me unless you have experience in B2B IT or an Agency.

What we are looking for

  1. Ability to provide unique and creative design for a B2B website, we do not want a standard bootstrap template. You must be able to show examples of other B2B websites you have created that are online
  2. Preferably based in a timezone that is easy to work with, we are based in Sydney
  3. We are after 4 pages only at this stage

You must be available to design something this week or at least a first draft.


Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
