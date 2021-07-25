Illustrator / Graphics for Education Co.

Design Brief

Shortform is an education media company. Our mission is to make accessing the world's best ideas easier, and we currently create the world's best book guides.

We're hiring a digital illustrator / graphic designer / digital artist to make these assets:

Original book covers

Illustrations and graphics for our reading content

Social media posts

YouTube video graphics

Read below to learn what we do and how to apply.

ABOUT SHORTFORM

Shortform is an educational product featuring high-quality guides that help readers understand non-fiction books and ideas better. Think summaries of books and articles, but way better than what you’ve seen before. Shortform improves on existing products by focusing on actionable, creating more in-depth summaries, adding smart analysis and commentary, and building a community helping each other learn.

Our mission is to make sense of the world’s information. Our ultimate vision is to cover every meaningful idea published every day, in every form of media. We care about impact at scale - we want to grow to support an audience of millions across all forms of media.

Check us out and read about our principles here: https://www.shortform.com/about/





YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

As a Shortform Illustrator, you'll create high-quality graphics, illustrations, and designs that further our educational purpose.

Your specific responsibilities include:

Creating original book covers, graphics, and social media posts that fit our aesthetic

Incorporating feedback and making revisions as necessary

Collaborating with our content, social media, and YouTube managers to service their illustration needs





ABOUT YOU

Here’s what our ideal candidate looks like:

You have an aesthetic that fits what we do at Shortform. If we were asked to define our aesthetic in a few words - clean, intelligent, energetic.

You're comfortable with digital illustration and tools. We use Figma and Adobe suite ourselves.

You’re organized. You have a system for keeping track of assets and work, and you minimize the chaos in your workflow.

You're reliable. You deliver work when you promise it, and you communicate clearly when plans change.





ROLE LOGISTICS AND COMPENSATION

Here’s how the job will work and be paid:

The position is part-time to start (5-10 hours/week), with plans to increase over time as we scale up production.

The work structure is remote and flexible. You’re free to work wherever and whenever you want. As long as you do good work, we believe in minimal bureaucracy.

Base compensation is paid hourly, with expected rates from $20 to $40 (equivalent to full-time salary of $36,000-$80,000), depending on quality and prior experience. Exceptions are allowable for very high-quality applicants.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send us a message. In your message, describe:

Your prior experience in what we're doing. Include links to portfolio work that is ideally similar in aesthetic to what we do. Your favorite non-fiction book

The next stage in the interview process is a small paid mini project where you’ll get to show off your illustration skills, followed by a final-round interview.

We have only one opening for this role, so apply as soon as you're interested.