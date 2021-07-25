Design Brief
Website design for tech startup
Hey there,
We're a tech startup based in Australia looking for a website designer to work on our website refresh.
Our company specialises in building websites and apps for the hospitality industry and we're looking for someone who can help communicate this with our customers.
Following the initial website design, we'll also need assistance with other areas like customer app and website design, back-end design, promotional material design, etc.
Looking forward to discussing the project further.