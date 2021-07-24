UX/UI designer for a Mobile App Project
Hi,
I am working on an independent startup project to develop a basic media player app that fills in a niche space and looking to hire a UX/UI designer that can help solidify and pour in their expertise to bring the ideation stage to life. I edited a free sample wireframe in Adobe XD and I have a short functional requirements document that I can share with interested designers that further goes into scope and objectives of the app project. Overall, I am looking at about 13- 15 high-fidelity frames for the prototype and interactivity incorporated. Design-wise, I am looking for a clean, slick prototype design. A UI/UX designer who has previous experience/work in media app design space is a definite plus.
Few things that I consider for potential designers
- Solid experience with design and prototyping tools such as Adobe XD, Figma etc.
- Good grasp of visual design, typography, information design, color and layout.
- Excellent communication skills, in a written and face-to-face format, able to collaborate and communicate rationale behind design decisions and open to giving and receiving feedback.
- The ability to bring UX experience into design rationale in relation to user flow and interaction is a definite plus
I am an easy going individual and will be committed to open and honest collaboration with whoever I work with. Looking forward to designing with you.