UX/UI designer for a Mobile App Project

I am working on an independent startup project to develop a basic media player app that fills in a niche space and looking to hire a UX/UI designer that can help solidify and pour in their expertise to bring the ideation stage to life. I edited a free sample wireframe in Adobe XD and I have a short functional requirements document that I can share with interested designers that further goes into scope and objectives of the app project. Overall, I am looking at about 13- 15 high-fidelity frames for the prototype and interactivity incorporated. Design-wise, I am looking for a clean, slick prototype design. A UI/UX designer who has previous experience/work in media app design space is a definite plus.

Few things that I consider for potential designers

  • Solid experience with design and prototyping tools such as Adobe XD, Figma etc.
  • Good grasp of visual design, typography, information design, color and layout.
  •  Excellent communication skills, in a written and face-to-face format, able to collaborate and communicate rationale behind design decisions and open to giving and receiving feedback.
  • The ability to bring UX experience into design rationale in relation to user flow and interaction is a definite plus

I am an easy going individual and will be committed to open and honest collaboration with whoever I work with. Looking forward to designing with you.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
