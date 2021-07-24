UX/UI designer for a Mobile App Project

Design Brief

Hi,

I am working on an independent startup project to develop a basic media player app that fills in a niche space and looking to hire a UX/UI designer that can help solidify and pour in their expertise to bring the ideation stage to life. I edited a free sample wireframe in Adobe XD and I have a short functional requirements document that I can share with interested designers that further goes into scope and objectives of the app project. Overall, I am looking at about 13- 15 high-fidelity frames for the prototype and interactivity incorporated. Design-wise, I am looking for a clean, slick prototype design. A UI/UX designer who has previous experience/work in media app design space is a definite plus.

Few things that I consider for potential designers

Solid experience with design and prototyping tools such as Adobe XD, Figma etc.

Good grasp of visual design, typography, information design, color and layout.

Excellent communication skills, in a written and face-to-face format, able to collaborate and communicate rationale behind design decisions and open to giving and receiving feedback.

The ability to bring UX experience into design rationale in relation to user flow and interaction is a definite plus

I am an easy going individual and will be committed to open and honest collaboration with whoever I work with. Looking forward to designing with you.