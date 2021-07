Design Brief

Hi designers,

We are an online education startup looking to add some interesting illustrations to our website. We're looking for a designer who can create Kurzgesagt style illustrations for maths and science-related topics.

We need a background image, 2 banner/header images, 5 smaller images for the website, and about 10 - 15 smaller custom icon designs.

Here is a sample!

Please include your price when reaching out!