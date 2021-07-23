Design Brief
Custom Illustrations for Startup
Hello! We are a referral software SaaS startup for B2C and B2C tech companies.
We are looking for custom illustrations on our website, blog, and web app for a unified design front. Looking for a designer who can retain our current aesthetics and palette.
For reference, here are screenshots:
- https://jumpshare.com/v/K59dSRjBBRPpFtoXnULM
- https://jumpshare.com/v/C13BD2dphBLfWHZ3OgAc
- https://jumpshare.com/v/lTfpFeABlFBTiV0vEFgY
- https://jumpshare.com/v/CrikGIGc5vCF9AGAxYag
- https://jumpshare.com/v/jUVgXrgyDup9n1MwZYCQ
- https://jumpshare.com/v/o7bv6GHuJy3HluGy5Opx
- https://jumpshare.com/v/CoN3w8rG5MKGOCuIEArj
Please reach out if you feel you would be a great fit :)