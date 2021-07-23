Back
Design Brief

Custom Illustrations for Startup

Hello! We are a referral software SaaS startup for B2C and B2C tech companies.

We are looking for custom illustrations on our website, blog, and web app for a unified design front. Looking for a designer who can retain our current aesthetics and palette.

For reference, here are screenshots:

Please reach out if you feel you would be a great fit :)

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Data?1610498060&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner