Design Brief
Logo for the tea company.
I need a logo for my new tea company that makes herbal, fruit, shooting, calming, energy boost, stress & anxiety relief teas. The name of the company is "Moonli".
While creating my tea collection I was inspired by Selene Goddess and I want to present a woman with a 🌙 moon on her head.
Moonli tea is like a powerful, warm, supportive, lovely goddess (mother) for someone who goes through hard moments which is very common for every human.
I wish you make it in bright colors like blue, green, teal, yellow, purple.
I have created a mood board with pics that I associate with my tea.