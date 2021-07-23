Back
Design Brief

Logo for the tea company.

I need a logo for my new tea company that makes herbal, fruit, shooting, calming, energy boost, stress & anxiety relief teas. The name of the company is "Moonli".

While creating my tea collection I was inspired by Selene Goddess and I want to present a woman with a 🌙 moon on her head.

Moonli tea is like a powerful, warm, supportive, lovely goddess (mother) for someone who goes through hard moments which is very common for every human.

I wish you make it in bright colors like blue, green, teal, yellow, purple.

I have created a mood board with pics that I associate with my tea.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Open uri20190417 24424 1einc38?1555520227&compress=1&resize=24x24
