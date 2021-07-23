Logo for the tea company.

Design Brief

I need a logo for my new tea company that makes herbal, fruit, shooting, calming, energy boost, stress & anxiety relief teas. The name of the company is "Moonli".

While creating my tea collection I was inspired by Selene Goddess and I want to present a woman with a 🌙 moon on her head.

Moonli tea is like a powerful, warm, supportive, lovely goddess (mother) for someone who goes through hard moments which is very common for every human.

I wish you make it in bright colors like blue, green, teal, yellow, purple.

I have created a mood board with pics that I associate with my tea.