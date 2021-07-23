UI / UX designer Needed

Design Brief

I am looking for a UI/UX designer for my social media application.

I am looking to hire a thoughtful, Empathetic, and experienced designer. A designer who can produce an elegant UI/UX design for my social media application. DM me and we will discuss the product and features of this app.

This role is a good fit if you are a self-starter that can own projects end-to-end with little direction and can work well with

Note - Please note that it's a very small app so my budget is not more than $100. It's a very small app and you can finish UI/UX design within two days if you are an experienced and expert designer. Please do not contact me if your expectation is more than $100.

And please Do not contact me if you are an agency, company, or company founder! Only Freelancer can connect with me anytime through DM for further conversation.

Ping me for more details.