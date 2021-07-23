Design Brief

10-15 screens small MVP project

Overview: WarriorU is a mentorship platform dedicated to helping all military and law enforcement candidates succeed. We are just ahead of our Navy Special Warfare/Special Operations market launch, which targets all prospective U.S. Navy SEAL, SWCC, EOD, DIVER, and AIRR candidates.

We spent the majority of our time developing a machine vision algorithm that can recognize exercise pose, critique form in real-time, count repetitions, and exclude reps that do not fall within parameters.

Now we just need a talented iOS developer to help us get our MVP on the app store. Contact for more details!

InnovativeWarriorTech.com