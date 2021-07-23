Design Brief

Looking for someone to help develop a family coat of arms for us, with a given 'idea board' of PowerPoint images and ideas, as well as some other coat of arms designs that we appeal to us. This is currently the form of a PPT 'idea deck' of ideas that appeal to us and our family.

The first part would be to quickly rough in some sketches/ideas of what we might want it to look like, providing 2-3 options of different styles, then once the 'storyboards/concepts' are done we might pursue a more detailed design for the final production (3d printed, machined metal or wood carved TBD). The end goal here would be to provide design direction for the second phase. Rough sketches, initial designs, all would be welcome at this stage. "clean sheet" design.