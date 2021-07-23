Brand Identity & Strategy

Back
Hi there,

We are an e-commerce brand that will be launching within the next 2 weeks. We are highly focused on customer experience and being the best in the world. We’re looking for a high-level branding consultant to help us take things to the next level to allow us to position ourselves in the market effectively.

We are currently working with a photographer and have a massive vision of where we are taking this, we just miss some important branding elements like a brand guideline with a color palette, typography, logo, etc., as well as a high-level brand strategy to make things all fit in together.

We already have a website designed and developed but depending on the consulting we get we are open to adjusting things like color, typography, photography, etc.

Look forward to chatting!

Seth

Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Leadership
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
