Brand Identity & Strategy

Design Brief

Hi there,

We are an e-commerce brand that will be launching within the next 2 weeks. We are highly focused on customer experience and being the best in the world. We’re looking for a high-level branding consultant to help us take things to the next level to allow us to position ourselves in the market effectively.

We are currently working with a photographer and have a massive vision of where we are taking this, we just miss some important branding elements like a brand guideline with a color palette, typography, logo, etc., as well as a high-level brand strategy to make things all fit in together.

We already have a website designed and developed but depending on the consulting we get we are open to adjusting things like color, typography, photography, etc.

Look forward to chatting!

Seth