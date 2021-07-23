Back
Design Brief

16-bit pixel animation x 30 designs

Hi,

I am looking for a 16-bit pixel comic illustrator with the capabilities to create elaborate designs with people, environments to create a scene-by-scene narrative.

The matrix for gauging a fit with me will be communication, willingness to work, a showcase of past work done on designing pixel-based environments/designs/animation, turnaround time visibility, and cost.

The cost I'm willing to pay is per scene created inclusive of elements that move/are animated and certain elements in the frame that have to be detailed out as per requirement.

I don't have a reference for what to charge - so if you can tell me the same I can flesh that out with you if we get along overall and I get that you're able to get the sense of visualization of the project.

Visual reference of what I'm looking to create is a daily running comic strip in Iceland with two key protagonists who basically moe through the snow on their sledges and interact with the world. I will get close to 30 such scenes made.

Thanks,

Bhavna

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Animation
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
