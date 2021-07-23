Illustrations/sketches for storyboards

Design Brief

We are looking for a talented illustrator to help us storyboard a series of ideas to pitch to a client about how their game could be more fun. These are initial rough sketches only.

it is a small job initially - 1-2 days work. Needing to be done on Monday and Tuesday next week (26 and 27 July).

initial drawings of what we need will come tonight. More will be sent on Monday.

For style, think comic book/marvel but very simple, getting the Ideas across is the most important thing - we do not need them to be finalized drawings. Sketches at most. :) can provide examples.

We need a style that can:

show Sketch characters but in black and white, demo only. The characters in the game are a little like GTA action characters

is happy to be led and given ideas as well as offer their own

person we need is ideally but not essentially in BST time zone or close to it so we can work together on calls

is able to talk on zoom or google meet and iterate across the work

The initial work is 2 days with the potential of follow on work on various projects.

We need someone that can interpret creative direction quickly and iterate as part of a small team. And to have fun doing it.

The subject matter is funny and irreverent. Lots of action and explosions.