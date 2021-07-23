Jars App Design

Design Brief

We need an app designed. We have set up a Figma with the primary screens and appropriate descriptions. We also have some supporting illustrations to use in the app. But we still would love your creative design so if you see improvements to be made, we would love to hear them.

Quick Description of the app:

Jars is a savings app looking to connect merchants and consumers. Motivating users through sponsorship, gamification, and shared goals. Whilst also fulfilling Merchants through guaranteed sales and Improved business user relationships.