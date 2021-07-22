Refresh Parts of Web/Mobile App UI

Design Brief

Looking for someone to modernize the look and feel of some features of an app that is built and works well already. We want to use knowledge of our users' behavior to increase engagement and boost sales. There may be a few new ideas thrown in the mix, but this is mostly about making existing things look newer for younger audiences, and streamlining the overall experience of onboarding, purchasing, etc.

Sketch or XD preferred. No coding or web development. This is just designing a prototype.