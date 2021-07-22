Back
Design Brief

Refresh Parts of Web/Mobile App UI

Looking for someone to modernize the look and feel of some features of an app that is built and works well already. We want to use knowledge of our users' behavior to increase engagement and boost sales. There may be a few new ideas thrown in the mix, but this is mostly about making existing things look newer for younger audiences, and streamlining the overall experience of onboarding, purchasing, etc.

Sketch or XD preferred. No coding or web development. This is just designing a prototype.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
77279e34c4e0d115d2d35a65bb3a6d96
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner