Web design for a report

Design Brief

We are a consultancy that delivered a research and design project for the City of NY and now have a report that we'd like to build into a beautiful website.

Looking for a designer with a strong visual style who can translate the content of the report into a clean and clear website.

We're okay with a customized Wordpress or Squarespace site, but are open to a custom build if that is preferred.

There is additionally a need to create some graphics to accompany the site.



