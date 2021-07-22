Back
Design Brief

Web design for a report

We are a consultancy that delivered a research and design project for the City of NY and now have a report that we'd like to build into a beautiful website.

Looking for a designer with a strong visual style who can translate the content of the report into a clean and clear website.

We're okay with a customized Wordpress or Squarespace site, but are open to a custom build if that is preferred.

There is additionally a need to create some graphics to accompany the site.


Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
