Destination Wedding Theme Design

Design Brief

We are looking for a one-time destination wedding-related design mini-project. The theme and mood board should resonate with a wedding resort experience with light refreshing colors matching the relaxing environment. White space balance and attention to detail should inspire a sense of elegance and luxury. A 6 color palette matching the floral and decor arrangements will be provided.

This is a unique creative experience where we are trying to move away from canned templates or background common stock images. We are trying to avoid resemblance with widely available designs. Use of external assets is allowed but needs to be properly thought and such designs should be heavily modified. Also, all deliverables should allow free distribution (copyright) especially providing guests digital and printed materials.

All deliverables for this project are to be provided in digital format. Print and duplication costs are out of scope.

List of assets:

Folded welcome card design (front/interior/back) - A7 5" x 7" standard print format . The front will have " Welcome to Name1 & Name2 Destination Wedding Vacation". Interior should contain a two-paragraph "Lorem ipsum" copy allowing for customized messages to guests.

Welcome background with animated sections/looping video - 4k format to be displayed on the screen panel by check in. The message "Welcome to

Vacation schedule - A4 landscape 8.3" x 11.7" printed format

T-shirt wedding design - front and back

Wedding rehearsal sign - 18"x24" print format

Wedding welcome sign outside of the venue - 18"x 24" print format.

Wedding information sign : Groom / parents / Best man / Bridesmaids also contining wedding program sign - 18" x 24"

Wedding Menu on top of plate - 4" x

Wedding name for seating arrangements -

Seating name card - 4.5" x 2.5" printable format

Wedding card box / envelope box sign -5" x 7" printable format

All printable designs will be at 300 dpi. Source files (photoshop/illustrator/Premiere etc. ) will be provided by designer.

Project execution: 3 initial designs theme concepts would be provided. The designer will allow for 2 rounds of changes prior to the selection of a final design theme. Upon selection of a final design, each asset would allow for one round of changes prior to delivery.



