Graphic Designer/ Video Creator

Design Brief

Looking for an intern with graphic design and video editing skills.

Role Purpose: To design the product's presentational assets and messaging formats. You will are responsible for rendering assets for our forefront and in-app.

Salary: Project-Based ($50-$500)

Key Relationship: Internal: Marketing Manager, Designer Manager External: Customers/ Users, Trends

Type of Employment: Internship

Work Preference: Remote Work





Essential skills:

Strong communication and presentation skills

Graphics and video-editing experience

Organizational skills

Analytical ability

Working with different editing software: Adobe (recommended)

An ability to multitask, to work on several projects at once.

Problem-solving skills

At least 2 years of experience





Job Description: