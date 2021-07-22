Design Brief
Graphic Designer/ Video Creator
Looking for an intern with graphic design and video editing skills.
Role Purpose: To design the product's presentational assets and messaging formats. You will are responsible for rendering assets for our forefront and in-app.
Salary: Project-Based ($50-$500)
Key Relationship: Internal: Marketing Manager, Designer Manager External: Customers/ Users, Trends
Type of Employment: Internship
Work Preference: Remote Work
Essential skills:
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Graphics and video-editing experience
- Organizational skills
- Analytical ability
- Working with different editing software: Adobe (recommended)
- An ability to multitask, to work on several projects at once.
- Problem-solving skills
- At least 2 years of experience
Job Description:
- Study design briefs and determine requirements.
- Schedule projects and define budget constraints.
- Conceptualize visuals based on requirements.
- Prepare rough drafts and present ideas.
- Test graphics across various media•Amend designs after feedback.
- Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand.
- Cater for different sizes for different distribution methods.
- The designers will be skilled in making high-def videos and motion elements for our marketing and in-app assets.
- Work with other marketing for asset creation and design elements
- Need to sketch out different plans and trending designs.