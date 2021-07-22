Back
Design Brief

Graphic Designer/ Video Creator

Looking for an intern with graphic design and video editing skills.

Role Purpose: To design the product's presentational assets and messaging formats. You will are responsible for rendering assets for our forefront and in-app.

Salary: Project-Based ($50-$500)

Key Relationship: Internal: Marketing Manager, Designer Manager External: Customers/ Users, Trends

Type of Employment: Internship

Work Preference: Remote Work


Essential skills:

  • Strong communication and presentation skills
  • Graphics and video-editing experience
  • Organizational skills
  • Analytical ability
  • Working with different editing software: Adobe (recommended)
  • An ability to multitask, to work on several projects at once.
  • Problem-solving skills
  • At least 2 years of experience


Job Description:

  • Study design briefs and determine requirements.
  • Schedule projects and define budget constraints.
  • Conceptualize visuals based on requirements.
  • Prepare rough drafts and present ideas.
  • Test graphics across various media•Amend designs after feedback.
  • Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand.
  • Cater for different sizes for different distribution methods.
  • The designers will be skilled in making high-def videos and motion elements for our marketing and in-app assets.
  • Work with other marketing for asset creation and design elements
  • Need to sketch out different plans and trending designs.
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
2213b6e34ca816bc3618a4e501aac025
