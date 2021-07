Design Brief

To not reinvent the wheel I would like to have someone create my own version of the Shopify fullsend.com website. Same functionality and styling, but just tailored to my brand. Maybe make it look better. Simple and clean. It looks pretty simple, I just do not have time to build it at the moment, so I am looking for someone to do it for me.

I am unsure of my budget at the moment, but are willing to hear offers!