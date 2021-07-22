Graphic Designer for Startup Website

Design Brief

Masha’s offers the first line of paleo-vegan baking products made almost entirely from almonds, providing convenience without guilt. We're currently selling our first product - a bagel that comes in 3 flavors - Everything, Sesame, and Blueberry. Our bagels are made with a few ingredients, are high in protein and fiber, and contain no preservatives or sugar. These bagels are the closest thing to homemade because they basically are – by us! Every bagel is made in-house, in small batches so we have full control over quality. You can find us at our online store and soon-to-be in grocery stores in the NY Tri-State area.

As we continue to grow and scale our operations, we are in need of a freelance graphic designer who specializes in redesigning website homepages. The Graphic Designer will develop web experiences, banners, infographics, and other digital collateral materials. Our ideal candidate should have a strong portfolio of visual work, excellent digital design skills, and a strong understanding of social media platforms.

Responsibilities:

Represent products in attractive consumer-focused ways

Take part in restructuring and redesigning website homepage

Strategize about target market and design appealing visuals, animations, etc.

Select and retouch stock photography as needed

Experience with editing product mockups

Create campaign & branding designs, website sliders, marketing materials, etc.

Skills and Experience: