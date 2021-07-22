Back
Design Brief

Graphic Designer for Startup Website

Masha’s offers the first line of paleo-vegan baking products made almost entirely from almonds, providing convenience without guilt. We're currently selling our first product - a bagel that comes in 3 flavors - Everything, Sesame, and Blueberry. Our bagels are made with a few ingredients, are high in protein and fiber, and contain no preservatives or sugar. These bagels are the closest thing to homemade because they basically are – by us! Every bagel is made in-house, in small batches so we have full control over quality. You can find us at our online store and soon-to-be in grocery stores in the NY Tri-State area.

As we continue to grow and scale our operations, we are in need of a freelance graphic designer who specializes in redesigning website homepages. The Graphic Designer will develop web experiences, banners, infographics, and other digital collateral materials. Our ideal candidate should have a strong portfolio of visual work, excellent digital design skills, and a strong understanding of social media platforms.

Responsibilities:

  • Represent products in attractive consumer-focused ways
  • Take part in restructuring and redesigning website homepage
  • Strategize about target market and design appealing visuals, animations, etc.
  • Select and retouch stock photography as needed
  • Experience with editing product mockups
  • Create campaign & branding designs, website sliders, marketing materials, etc.

Skills and Experience:

  • Proficient in English
  • Can redesign website utilizing Webflow
  • Preferably experienced or interested in the food and beverage industry
  • Has experience and ideas about how to elevate visual storytelling
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
