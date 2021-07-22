High End Brand Identity + Logo

Design Brief

Looking to hire an artist to create a brand identity for my media company.

We provide traditional 2D, aerial drone, and 3D photography for luxury residential and commercial spaces. The plan is to eventually get into 3D visualization working with architectural firms, so some versatility in design would be nice.

We are based out of Los Angeles, so there is a lot of competition and a lot of high-end clients, so the goal is to stand out and conveys an image of luxury, high-end, sophistication, but minimalist and clean.

I have some Italian roots, so perhaps we could incorporate this somehow. I am open to colors but tend to lean toward more dark and masculine colors.

I really like the look of high-end fashion logos as well (SAINT LAURENT OR BALENCIAGA for example). :)

Project Deliverables:

Logo design

Brand book design

Color palette

Typography

Stationary w/ business card

Iconography (for Social Media and such)

I plan to use the logo and branding on my website, business card, and social media accounts as well.

