Back
Design Brief

Branding + Design for Lemonade Bottle

We are looking for a designer to help us design a special limited edition lemonade bottle.

Name: Short Squeeze Lemonade

Theme: Stock market themed drink, ideally techno or 8bit looking

Think "a drink as refreshing as a short squeeze"


Here is an in-depth look into what we're thinking:

https://www.figma.com/file/g9SHyyEsH029GeeaT9gy5h/Short-Squeeze-Lemonade?node-id=0%3A1


If you are interested in this job, we want to move forward ASAP! We are getting a lot of applications so if this is for you let me know!


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Data?1608011977&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner