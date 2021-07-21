Design Brief
Design system / UI library
The Work:
- Create the library of components (design system) in Figma based on the existing design and UI Kit.
- Improve all elements of the design system to meet accessibility requirements/standard
Your Experience:
- 5+ years of UI/UX or Product Design experience in SaaS
- Portfolio demonstrating the ability to create an atomic design system.
- Experience in utilizing the full power of Figma, including auto layout, variants, libraries and other aspects of creating a robust design system built for scale.
- Experience in designing accessible web applications.