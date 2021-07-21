Back
Design Brief

Design system / UI library

The Work:

  • Create the library of components (design system) in Figma based on the existing design and UI Kit.
  • Improve all elements of the design system to meet accessibility requirements/standard

Your Experience:

  • 5+ years of UI/UX or Product Design experience in SaaS
  • Portfolio demonstrating the ability to create an atomic design system.
  • Experience in utilizing the full power of Figma, including auto layout, variants, libraries and other aspects of creating a robust design system built for scale.
  • Experience in designing accessible web applications.


Open - 28 days left
Jul 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
