Back
Design Brief

Logo for Medical Speech Therapy Practice

I am opening a speech therapy practice for adult clients with neurogenic communication disorders. I want a minimalist and modern logo design incorporating the brain, neuro-, neurons, etc.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
B452b9758f388c3667e58a849312dae0
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner