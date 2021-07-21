Design Brief
Logo for Medical Speech Therapy Practice
I am opening a speech therapy practice for adult clients with neurogenic communication disorders. I want a minimalist and modern logo design incorporating the brain, neuro-, neurons, etc.
🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I am opening a speech therapy practice for adult clients with neurogenic communication disorders. I want a minimalist and modern logo design incorporating the brain, neuro-, neurons, etc.