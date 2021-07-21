Back
Design Brief

Animated Web banners for Whiskey brand

I'm looking for someone who can help me build some simple animated web banners (gif format) for my brand, Gold Bar Whiskey.

Will be 20 total assets: 5 sizes (320x50, 728x90, 300x250, 300x600, 160x600) X 4 headline versions of each size (only change is headline, no design variation).

I have already laid out the design direction in detail and have the base creative assets, just need someone who can help me build them and incorporate some simple animation (reflection effect and headline, buy now frame).

Would need them to be delivered by Aug 2nd. If works well, will have multiple other design opportunities in the future. Thanks!

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
  2. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
12dc906dff77e120e960dc29aaec3057
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner