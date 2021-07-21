Animated Web banners for Whiskey brand

Design Brief

I'm looking for someone who can help me build some simple animated web banners (gif format) for my brand, Gold Bar Whiskey.

Will be 20 total assets: 5 sizes (320x50, 728x90, 300x250, 300x600, 160x600) X 4 headline versions of each size (only change is headline, no design variation).

I have already laid out the design direction in detail and have the base creative assets, just need someone who can help me build them and incorporate some simple animation (reflection effect and headline, buy now frame).

Would need them to be delivered by Aug 2nd. If works well, will have multiple other design opportunities in the future. Thanks!