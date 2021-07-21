HiFI Figma Mocks - Sport + Tech Start-Up

Design Brief

Ball Street is a young Toronto-based sport/collectible start-up working to disrupt the card collectible market. We've got a website underway and we're looking for some temporary help (with long-term opportunity).

We need HIFI FIGMA mocks for the following sections of our website:

Home

Profile + Collection

Product Page

Purchase Page

Sign-Up Page

The following supporting documents are ready to go:

Brand Guidelines

SiteMap

Current Website (www.ball-street.io)

Beta Website (Attached ZIP)

Inspiration List

We'd love to get this start asap! Local (Toronto) is great but not necessary.