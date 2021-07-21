Back
Design Brief

HiFI Figma Mocks - Sport + Tech Start-Up

Ball Street is a young Toronto-based sport/collectible start-up working to disrupt the card collectible market. We've got a website underway and we're looking for some temporary help (with long-term opportunity).

We need HIFI FIGMA mocks for the following sections of our website:

  • Home
  • Profile + Collection
  • Product Page
  • Purchase Page
  • Sign-Up Page

The following supporting documents are ready to go:

  • Brand Guidelines
  • SiteMap 
  • Brand Guidelines
  • Current Website (www.ball-street.io)
  • Beta Website (Attached ZIP)
  • Inspiration List

We'd love to get this start asap! Local (Toronto) is great but not necessary.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jul 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
73f703b3fa420121c0a0ca039759a7ef
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner