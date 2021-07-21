Design Brief
HiFI Figma Mocks - Sport + Tech Start-Up
Ball Street is a young Toronto-based sport/collectible start-up working to disrupt the card collectible market. We've got a website underway and we're looking for some temporary help (with long-term opportunity).
We need HIFI FIGMA mocks for the following sections of our website:
- Home
- Profile + Collection
- Product Page
- Purchase Page
- Sign-Up Page
The following supporting documents are ready to go:
- Brand Guidelines
- SiteMap
- Current Website (www.ball-street.io)
- Beta Website (Attached ZIP)
- Inspiration List
We'd love to get this start asap! Local (Toronto) is great but not necessary.