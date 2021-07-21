Design Brief
Uptempo
I want Nike uptempo style shoes but instead of AIR on the side I want 519 all white with royal blue lettering size 11.5 and on the back of the shoe I want it to say EAST SIDE in small letters.
🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I want Nike uptempo style shoes but instead of AIR on the side I want 519 all white with royal blue lettering size 11.5 and on the back of the shoe I want it to say EAST SIDE in small letters.