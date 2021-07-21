Back
Design Brief

Uptempo

I want Nike uptempo style shoes but instead of AIR on the side I want 519 all white with royal blue lettering size 11.5 and on the back of the shoe I want it to say EAST SIDE in small letters.

Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jul 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
