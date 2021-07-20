Complete Brand Overhaul and Redesign

Design Brief

We are looking to do a brand overhaul and redesign including:

Logo

Brand book

Style guide

Language guide

Website overhaul

Social overhaul

Sales decks / presentations overhaul

From soup-to-nuts, we want a holistic brand upgrade.

Here are some examples of brands we’d like to emulate:

The designers Clay.global and Metajive.com are examples of the level of quality and obsession over detail we’re looking for.

Upon consideration, you/your team will be expected to complete a test project of your choosing that will be one of the following:

Logo redesign

Redesign one of two of our sales decks / presentations (around 15 slides each)

You will have room to flex and showcase your design skills with this test project.

Because this project is so involved and you will be highly paid for it, we are testing as many qualified candidates as we can to see who can produce the best work in the shortest period of time.

The right person or team for this job is able to execute the test project in a timely manner and do a bad ass job at it. More details about the test project will be provided after contact.

If you have any questions feel free to ask.



