Figma to Adobe XD Conversion

Design Brief

Bizzzle Technologies is Looking for a technically-savvy designer who can convert our existing Figma prototype (approx 160 screens, complex interactions, animation gifs, video etc.) into Adobe XD and then preserve/reconnect all prototyping once complete into a fully-functional XD file. We want to ensure we can have videos play with sound in our XD prototype since Figma doesn't support videos with sound in their prototyping. This includes using a Figma to XD converter from XD2Sketch.com, and then reconnecting functionality and rebuilding any designs they may not properly carry over.

Requirements:

Must have demonstrated recent experience converting Figma to Adobe XD. Demonstrated Adobe XD, Figma, and Sketch expertise.

Project timeline: looking to hire no later than Thursday, July 22, and for project to deliver no later than Wednesday July 28th.

Flat Project Fee: $1000



