Logo and Icons for Sacred Living

Design Brief

I'm a solopreneur and expanding new offerings. Would like an updated logo and icon/elements to use in marketing, social media, website. Themes: sacred living, rest & ritual; rooted in Yoga and Ayurveda; yoga as a path of liberation and social justice; corporate and education wellness, employee and student thriving

Current website: www.mindgenllc.com

LOGO IMAGE

logo line drawing

circular or ability to put into a circle

transparent lay

ability to change color (black, white, metallic)

include mountains (blue ridge mountains as inspiration- they are more layered rolling hills than pointy on top)

possibly other natural elements (inspiration wildflowers/herbs, stars, lake or river)

logo energy to portray: calm, ease, joy

not too busy

COMPANY NAME- MINDEN

mindgen font alone and with logo (do not capitalize, the current font is ‘jura’ which I do like this simplicity and okay keeping as well if can make transparent

mindgen sacred living font alone and with logo (same as above)- perhaps ‘sacred living’ as different font type

ICON/ELEMENTS (12-24)

icon/elements line drawings- possible themes: intellect, knowledge, wisdom, rest, ritual, sacred, spirit, cooking, nature, yoga, meditation, breath, herbs, liberation, social justice, moon, sun, corporate wellness, support, service, emotions, heart space, 4 seasons [fall, winter, spring, summer], 5 elements [air, space, earth, water, fire]

POSSIBLY ADJUST- OLD LOGO

rework current brain and heart logo to be of similar style as new logo as possible (see webpage www.mindgenllc.com) or capture and make transparent with and without name mindgen



