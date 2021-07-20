Back
Design Brief

Product/ Industrial designer required

Hey guys,

I have a product concept for which I need a 3D render designed. The concept, in short, is a body sculpting machine. 

I’m looking for a designer, ideally an industrial designer, to help me create a visual rendering to be able to send to our manufacturer, as well as display on our website. 

Please reach out to me as soon as possible with your interest and availability – this is a brand-new company that I’m very excited about and we’re moving fast into product development! 

 

Thanks in advance,

 Monique

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Monique
