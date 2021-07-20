Mobile-first web designer needed

Design Brief

USA TODAY 10Best is looking for a web designer to lead a mobile-first overhaul of www.10best.com.

But we aren’t interested in someone merely giving our current site a fresh coat of paint. This is a top-to-bottom rewrite to prioritize the mobile user experience.

The ideal candidate will have a near-360 degree view of building out a mobile-oriented site (that will scale up to desktop). We have several different verticals and many elements/modules within them; can you present them in a way that tells a compelling story -- that empowers and encourages readers to dig deeper into our content? Are you efficient with CSS, cleverly repurposing elements rather than repeatedly reinventing the wheel? Are you savvy at optimizing performance so that pages are snappy and responsive? If you’ve checked off several of those boxes, USA TODAY 10Best would love to hear from you!

The workflow will begin with mockups and end with sample templates/modules being delivered. Final integration will be handled internally, so don’t sweat having to learn any proprietary frameworks.

What We’d Like to See:

A mobile-first mindset regarding development and user experience

Exceptional HTML and CSS skills

Some experience making sense of large, complex websites

A portfolio of websites that get really nice scores on Lighthouse

Ability to create icons/images preferred

This is a temporary contract position. Please send portfolio :)