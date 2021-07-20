Visual Branding for Events Co.

Design Brief

Pink Kiwi needs the complete Visual Branding and Corporate Identity for a New event asset that blurrs the lines between Corporate and Outdoor Festivals within the Events industry in Barcelona, Spain. PLUS we looking to create the Brand for Pink Kiwi an events company to blow up in Spain.

Timeline 3 weeks

Budget 700EU - 1000EU

Phase 1

CI

Visual Branding

Logos

Mockup

B2B Pitch deck

B2C Banners (Social)

Phase 2 and 3 will include new elements that the chosen designer will be used for depending on how effective they are for Phase 1

All relevant information will be provided in a more detailed design brief

We sincerely look forward to working with YOU :)



