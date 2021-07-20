Designer / illustrator for web design

Design Brief

We are looking for a talented, local to Phoenix, freelance designer to join our growing creative team. We are looking to establish a long-term relationship with a well-rounded designer who possess skills in web design, leadership, UI/UX, branding & illustration.

We have several web pages that need to be laid out using sketch or Figma or something comparable.

We are hopeful to find someone who is on top of all modern trends while also having a unique design style that stands out from the rest.

We also are in need of custom and badass illustrations that set our company apart from the others. We understand that finding a single candidate that has all of these skills is a 1 / 10 scenario, so if you are a talented designer who has a talented illustrator that you work with often, we are open to working with a small 2 person team.

**IT IS PREFERRED THAT WE FIND SOMEONE LOCAL TO THE ARIZONA VALLEY, BUT THIS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT IF THE RIGHT CANDIDATE COMES ALONG.

About us:

Ambient Skies is a creative collective of filmmakers, brand loyalists, and marketers. We specialize in content creation and connecting our client’s audience with the real emotion of a story. Learn more - www.ambientskies.com

Our culture:

Everyone’s got a story to tell Yes, we talk a lot about storytelling at Ambient Skies, but what’s most important to us is your story, your authenticity, you as a human, and you being passionate enough about your story to lay it all on the line and forge connections with others who empathize with you. The art of grit That’s right, one of the number one traits we look for in our culture is grit. Have you stayed true to who you are? Have you altered your ego to meet others? Or do you tap out when your grit is challenged? We work hard, but we play hard. We measure experience based on just that, the experiences you’ve had in life that have made you who you are. A humble mindset Leave your ego at home, and better yet, alter your ego to be happy and humble. Creatives are attracted to other creatives because of who they are, not what they create. Be Inspired by Adventure Sometimes it takes waking up from a dream to realize you’re living it. It’s easy to lose perspective when you’re inundated and moving quickly. But when you stop to smell the roses, you might just realize that the adventure you’re seeking is already underway.

Timeline:

6-8 weeks, but also potential for ongoing work past that. Again, we are trying to full fill this position full-time eventually, so are looking for someone who is willing to work towards full-time or work towards a long-standing relationship.

Bonus:

If candidate posses both web/branding design skills while also possessing illustration / mograph skills.