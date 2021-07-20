Trading product designer

Design Brief

We're looking for an experienced freelance product designer to join our team and review the UX and usability of a 7yr old trading platform.

This will involve deep diving into the ways clients use the trading platform, improving existing features and designing new features. You’ll be hands on designing and testing solutions.

Experience on projects which involved unpicking and improving an existing product/platform would be beneficial. As would an understanding of trading.

As a senior member of the team you will be confident leading projects and will be adept at handling feedback and pushing for the best outcome. You’ll be an excellent communicator, able to build rapport with clients and present in a clear and engaging way.

Please note - this is a London-based role and will require a mix of remote and on-site working. Start dates and project fees are negotiable.

You can read more about the role here

To apply, send us an email with the subject line: ‘Senior product designer — Your Name’ to johanna@thecrownandco.com. Please include a portfolio of recent work with a brief summary of the projects and your role.