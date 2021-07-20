SPA for creative project planning

Design Brief

This is us: https://creativehub.io/

We have a greenfield design project, to work with us to design a single page application that helps creative people to plan their commercial projects.

We are looking for someone with strong UI design experience in developing interactive single page applications. Your aesthetic should be strong and colourful and include neons and gradients, with clean typography and good use of space You should be strong with animations and micro-interactions that delight users.

We are highly experienced in directing UI design. We use an iterative approach that incorporates a lot of user testing and feedback. When we work with designers we like to have a high velocity of ideas coming back and forth, to fully explore the ideas maze. We will have regular Slack discussions and video call feedback sessions several times a day. If you like developing design collaboratively and fully exploring design options then working on this project will be your thing.

We think this will take 3 weeks and so let's get going asap and create something amazing. Send us a message with a link to examples that match what we are looking for.



