Web Designer to redesign the casino site

Design Brief

I'm looking for a Website/Mobile Designer who can prepare a new layout for a homepage.

What is needed:

Redesign of the homepage

oth mobile and desktop

Sticking to the current style of the website

Has to be easy to navigate, especially for Mobile users

Additional information: It's a crypto casino site that is operational since 2019. There are other pages that need redesign so the cooperation might be longer.

I'm very happy to discuss the whole project and provide you with more details if you're interested. The project is very interesting and I'm sure you will enjoy working on it!