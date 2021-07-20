Design Brief
Redesign of a small platform
I have created an MVP and I am ready to invest in it and get it launched. I am looking for someone who has experience with both UX and UI.
The project is a platform that aims to help junior developers find mentors, and I am looking for the following assets:
- Landing page - something cool and fresh, with profile cards, cool transitions, and buttons that actually work
- Login/signup/signout pages and flows
- Profile cards
- Onboarding flow
- Message cards (some AJAX experience would be cool, but not mandatory)
- Miscellaneous - I am happy with either cards (you must notice a pattern here), or some other type of design
My budget is around £1,000 (roughly $1,400) but if your work is super cool and your fees slightly higher, please get in touch.
Here is the platform: www.workals.com