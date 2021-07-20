Back
Design Brief

Redesign of a small platform

I have created an MVP and I am ready to invest in it and get it launched. I am looking for someone who has experience with both UX and UI.

The project is a platform that aims to help junior developers find mentors, and I am looking for the following assets:

  1. Landing page - something cool and fresh, with profile cards, cool transitions, and buttons that actually work
  2. Login/signup/signout pages and flows
  3. Profile cards
  4. Onboarding flow
  5. Message cards (some AJAX experience would be cool, but not mandatory)
  6. Miscellaneous - I am happy with either cards (you must notice a pattern here), or some other type of design

My budget is around £1,000 (roughly $1,400) but if your work is super cool and your fees slightly higher, please get in touch.

Here is the platform: www.workals.com

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
