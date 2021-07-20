AI Wordpress Designer needed ASAP

Design Brief

Hello,

We are creating a multivendor marketplace using a WordPress template and are looking for a designer customizing it. The candidate would be:

Designing the theme including landing page, seller, and buyer dashboards. This is a new project and we are open to design, colors, and aesthetic proposals. Even if we are using a template we are open to customization in order to get a better website look&feel.

Implementing EDD extensions and API´s provided by a third party

Creating and implementing a password protected landing page as well as a code generator for each time the user access the platform

Live the web up and running including invoicing, commissions, and payment gateways in two weeks time

If interested please drop me a line.

Thanks,

Laura