Design Brief

AI Wordpress Designer needed ASAP

Hello,

We are creating a multivendor marketplace using a WordPress template and are looking for a designer customizing it. The candidate would be:

  • Designing the theme including landing page, seller, and buyer dashboards. This is a new project and we are open to design, colors, and aesthetic proposals. Even if we are using a template we are open to customization in order to get a better website look&feel.
  • Implementing EDD extensions and API´s provided by a third party
  • Creating and implementing a password protected landing page as well as a code generator for each time the user access the platform
  • Live the web up and running including invoicing, commissions, and payment gateways in two weeks time

If interested please drop me a line.

Thanks,

Laura

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
