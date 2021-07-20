Design Brief
AI Wordpress Designer needed ASAP
Hello,
We are creating a multivendor marketplace using a WordPress template and are looking for a designer customizing it. The candidate would be:
- Designing the theme including landing page, seller, and buyer dashboards. This is a new project and we are open to design, colors, and aesthetic proposals. Even if we are using a template we are open to customization in order to get a better website look&feel.
- Implementing EDD extensions and API´s provided by a third party
- Creating and implementing a password protected landing page as well as a code generator for each time the user access the platform
- Live the web up and running including invoicing, commissions, and payment gateways in two weeks time
If interested please drop me a line.
Thanks,
Laura