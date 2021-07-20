Freelance Book Cover Designers

Design Brief

We're seeking highly creative Book Cover Designers who can work with a fast-paced and innovative team of book designers, who work primarily on book covers and other creatives for special projects. In this role, you will work closely with internal teams to brainstorm and create beautiful book designs.

IN THIS ROLE YOU WILL:

Study design briefs and determine requirements

Conceptualize and design great book covers and original illustrations based on the book's theme.

Manage multiple projects at the simultaneously

Collaborate with team members and be responsible for managing design projects through to completion within approved branding guidelines, from initial conception, production, and announcement to organized/structured archiving of files

Produce layouts for printed books, e-books, and publication marketing materials

Maintain overall quality of files for print and electronic media

Check artwork file quality, correct defects, and provide proofs based on feedback

Ensure that print production files meet pre-press and printing specifications, including trim size, bleeds, color space, font usage, link usage, file formats, layers, and four-color and black plate changes

Ensure that digital production files meet web or platform output specifications

Flow type into various layouts, ensuring consistency of final layout and type; manage large volumes of type corrections and type formatting

Publish and maintain final source files and PDFs to share for global use

A PERFECT CANDIDATE HAS:

6 Months to 1 year of experience in Graphic Design

Fluent in current graphic design practices and print production software, specifically in Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat, etc.) and Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)

Ability to create designs with basic understanding of deliverables, and be responsible for delivery of projects within the deadline

Understanding of and experience in book layout, color theory, and typography in both print and digital media

Strong communication and time management skills, and the ability to work on multiple projects with varying timelines

Constant thirst to learn new techniques and better your knowledge of the latest design trends

Sound like a fit? We can't wait to hear from you.

THE COMPANY:

Notion Press is a global platform for anyone who believes in the power of words and the impact it can have on the world we live in. Our vision is to help every aspiring writer give their idea an identity, a tangible form and a medium to spread it. In our quest to redefine the publishing space, we constantly strive to innovate and evolve the publishing process. Our publishing platform enables writers to convert their stories and ideas into books that people can hold, read and connect with.