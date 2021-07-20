Back
Design Brief

UI/UX designer

We are looking for an UX/UI designer for our dashboards project

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
