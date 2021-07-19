SaaS Application & Marketing Pages

Design Brief

We're a startup studio looking for a new designer to help with new products that we're launching

We have an amazing illustrator, but what we need ongoing help with is:

UI Interface for SaaS App (wireframes included)

Custom UI component design

Marketing Website

Work with a project manager to understand wireframes.

We're looking for a designer who can help us with this and then it can roll into more projects

Our team has built and sold web applications in the past and knows how to work with Figma, Sketch, and Product teams so working with us should be fairly easy!