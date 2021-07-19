Silent Hill goes Cities:Skylines

Design Brief

I'm a Silent Hill Fan who is burning for that franchise as hot as Centralia in Pennsylvania, however not for 50 years, but since 20 years.

I got into contact with the city builder Cities: Skylines during my exams stadium -very risky, but sleepless nights followed.

I want to spread my Silent Hill Recreations Screenshots of the game on a well-designed blog with an address and editor to frame the screenshots with small texting and dignity of the representation.

I need a blog template and a working blog to begin with and an artist who is loving the Silent Hill Franchise.

BONUS: if you're an Asset Creator of/for Cities: Skylines and experienced with Steam Assets and Modding, I have a list of Silent Hill buildings and props which I need for my Silent Hill map in C:S. Because I do know that it's not for free, I'm willing to pay (a lot) for my hobby and project. Above 1k over time for sure.





