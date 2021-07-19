Silent Hill goes Cities:Skylines
.::Description::.
I'm a Silent Hill Fan who is burning for that franchise as hot as Centralia in Pennsylvania, however not for 50 years, but since 20 years.
I got into contact with the city builder Cities: Skylines during my exams stadium -very risky, but sleepless nights followed.
I want to spread my Silent Hill Recreations Screenshots of the game on a well-designed blog with an address and editor to frame the screenshots with small texting and dignity of the representation.
I need a blog template and a working blog to begin with and an artist who is loving the Silent Hill Franchise.
BONUS: if you're an Asset Creator of/for Cities: Skylines and experienced with Steam Assets and Modding, I have a list of Silent Hill buildings and props which I need for my Silent Hill map in C:S. Because I do know that it's not for free, I'm willing to pay (a lot) for my hobby and project. Above 1k over time for sure.
.::Screenshots::.
- https://www.reddit.com/r/CitiesSkylines/comments/okx380/im_kind_of_lost_toluca_graveyard/
- https://www.reddit.com/r/silenthill/comments/on1fw3/but_to_him_there_simply_is_no_other_reality/
- https://www.reddit.com/r/silenthill/comments/onngtx/well_im_alone_there_now_in_our_special_place/
- https://twitter.com/build_pyramid
.::Vision & Usage::.
- Just having some fun time and a place to show the gambling work while writing for some Silent Hill picture descriptions.