T Shirt Design for Cinematogrpahy biz

We are a camera rental business that rents industry-grade cameras & lenses for movies, TV Shows, and music videos. We are looking to have our logo reworked/designed specifically for our merch (t-shirts, & hoodies).

Our website: https://redletterrentals.com

We are also open to more of a custom / creative design such as the below:

https://luckybastardsinc.com/product/born-to-film-szn-1-t-shirt/

We are open to a call to discuss any creative ideas/suggestions.


Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 19, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
