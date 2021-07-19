Design a Landing Page

Design Brief

Together with a friend, I am looking to create a coaching platform that will link coaches and clients, thus contributing to a more connected world.

For now, we seek support in designing a single but key page - the landing page that will explain our service and allow future users to sign up.

We would love to have you onboard and be inspired by your visual vision for our brand. There are vague dreams and tangible ideas connected with it, which we will happily share with you.

Since my friend is a developer, he will make your design go live. Both of us are so much looking forward to this moment - if you do as well, please apply! Love, Dana