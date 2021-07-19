UI/UX Project Completion for Startup

Design Brief

We are a starup in the music & entertainment space that needs help completing our UI/UX design. Deliverables needed include:

1.. Wireframe

a. Information architecture and Site map

Map information structure and screen organization. Ensure effective organization and a succinct

Navigation model.

b. Wireframes – Native mobile and web

Low fidelity “skeleton” layouts of each screen.

2. UI Design

a. Responsive web app

Web application design for desktop and mobile screen sizes.

b. Iteration and review cycles

Review/feedback/iterate.

c. Interactive prototype (Standard-fidelity)

Hotspot-based interactive UI prototype of all screens.

d. Interactive prototype (High-fidelity)

Higher-fidelity, animated prototype with smoother transitions, enhanced interaction, and conditional components.

e. Usability testing

During the iteration cycle seek user feedback in the form of a standard usability test with 5-10 users.

3. Development

a. Export designs/assets

Export screens to Adobe design specs/Zeplin/SVG/Other. Provide assets at appropriate sizes for development (IOS/Android/Web). (ONGOING, ALONG WITH 5)

b. Development notes

Notes regarding potentially confusing/unexplained interactions, transitions, etc. that may be helpful for developers when implementing the design.

c. Development support