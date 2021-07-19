Design Brief
UI/UX Project Completion for Startup
We are a starup in the music & entertainment space that needs help completing our UI/UX design. Deliverables needed include:
1.. Wireframe
a. Information architecture and Site map
- Map information structure and screen organization. Ensure effective organization and a succinct
- Navigation model.
b. Wireframes – Native mobile and web
- Low fidelity “skeleton” layouts of each screen.
2. UI Design
a. Responsive web app
- Web application design for desktop and mobile screen sizes.
b. Iteration and review cycles
- Review/feedback/iterate.
c. Interactive prototype (Standard-fidelity)
- Hotspot-based interactive UI prototype of all screens.
d. Interactive prototype (High-fidelity)
- Higher-fidelity, animated prototype with smoother transitions, enhanced interaction, and conditional components.
e. Usability testing
- During the iteration cycle seek user feedback in the form of a standard usability test with 5-10 users.
3. Development
a. Export designs/assets
Export screens to Adobe design specs/Zeplin/SVG/Other. Provide assets at appropriate sizes for development (IOS/Android/Web). (ONGOING, ALONG WITH 5)
b. Development notes
- Notes regarding potentially confusing/unexplained interactions, transitions, etc. that may be helpful for developers when implementing the design.
c. Development support
- Provide ongoing support for developers as needed.