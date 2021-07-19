Back
UI/UX Project Completion for Startup

We are a starup in the music & entertainment space that needs help completing our UI/UX design. Deliverables needed include:

1.. Wireframe

a. Information architecture and Site map

  •       Map information structure and screen organization.  Ensure effective organization and a succinct
  •       Navigation model.

b. Wireframes – Native mobile and web

  •       Low fidelity “skeleton” layouts of each screen.  

2. UI Design

a. Responsive web app

  •       Web application design for desktop and mobile screen sizes.

b. Iteration and review cycles

  •       Review/feedback/iterate.

c. Interactive prototype (Standard-fidelity)

  •       Hotspot-based interactive UI prototype of all screens.  

d. Interactive prototype (High-fidelity)

  •       Higher-fidelity, animated prototype with smoother transitions, enhanced interaction, and conditional components.  

e. Usability testing

  •       During the iteration cycle seek user feedback in the form of a standard usability test with 5-10 users.

3. Development

a. Export designs/assets

Export screens to Adobe design specs/Zeplin/SVG/Other.  Provide assets at appropriate sizes for development (IOS/Android/Web). (ONGOING, ALONG WITH 5)

b. Development notes

  • Notes regarding potentially confusing/unexplained interactions, transitions, etc. that may be helpful for developers when implementing the design.

c. Development support

  • Provide ongoing support for developers as needed.
