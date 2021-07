Design Brief

In need of an outdoor logo to be used as the main logo for a company. I am creating a company with my wife, and the company is called Asher Outdoors.

It is a Catholic company looking to invite Christians to experience God's beauty through the outdoors.

I am looking for a very simple outdoorsy logo with green, cream, yellow, and clay tones (but is not limited by these colors).

Would love someone who could create many different logos to pick from.