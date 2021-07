Design Brief

Hello,

I want to create a logo for a directory website for home service businesses (Locksmiths, Carpet Cleaners, Plumbers, etc) in San Diego.

Inspiration here - https://dribbble.com/shots/4950955-Cardinal

The brand will be colored in Yellow and Blue.

Because it's San Diego. Another version could use toolbox tools that look like the characters "S" & "D" (Screwdriver, Drill) or a palm tree.

Thanks!